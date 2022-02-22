x
Man who allegedly broke into tiger habitat ordered to stay away from Boston zoo

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was arrested Monday and is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, state police said.
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man accused of attempting to break into the tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo appeared in court on Tuesday, NBC Boston reports.

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was arrested Monday and is charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, Maine State Police said. He didn't say anything as he left Dorchester District Court on Tuesday after being ordered by a judge to stay away from the zoo.

Around 9 a.m. on Monday, authorities said they responded to the zoo after security staff detained a man who broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate, trying to get into the tiger exhibit. Later identified as Abraham, the man did not make it into the enclosure and was uninjured.

"This case involves allegations that the defendant attempted to enter the tiger enclosure at the Franklin Park Zoo," Assistant Suffolk District Attorney Amanda Cascione said in court on Tuesday.

