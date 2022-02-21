Man arrested after allegedly trying to break into Boston zoo tiger habitat

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, authorities say.

BOSTON — A Massachusetts man faces multiple charges after he allegedly tried to break into the tiger enclosure at Boston's Franklin Park Zoo on Monday morning, NBC Boston reports.

Matthew Abraham, 24, of Worcester, was charged with trespassing and disorderly conduct, according to Massachusetts State Police. No information was released on his bail information or a potential court date.

Around 9 a.m., state police said they were called to the zoo after security staff detained a man who broke into the zoo by climbing over a gate and attempting to get into the tiger enclosure.

