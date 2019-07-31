WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — A Maine senator is standing behind a bipartisan bill to give federal laboratory animals the opportunity to find a forever home.

On Tuesday, July 30, Sen. Collins introduced the "Animal Freedom from Testing, Experimentation and Research (AFTER) Act" to Congress, alongside Gary Peters (D-MI), Martha McSally (R-AZ), and Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).

The AFTER Act is designed to make sure every federal agency using animals for research has policies that provide for the relocation of retired, healthy lab animals to private homes, animal rescues, or reputable sanctuaries.

There are currently no laws in place in the United States requiring that animal testing agencies have policies regarding the adoption or retirement of animals that are no longer needed for research. As a result, many of the animals are usually killed.

Anthony Bellotti, president and founder of White Coat Waste Project, released a statement Tuesday, thanking Sen. Collins for introducing the AFTER Act to give these animals a "second chance at life outside of a lab."

The directors of the Maine Federation of Humane Societies, which is a collaboration of Main animal welfare organizations that promote the adoption of homeless animals, also released a statement.

"Our goal is to end pet overpopulation and animal cruelty through education, outreach, and advocacy. As animal welfare leaders across the state of Maine, we share Senator Collins’ concerns about what happens to animals both during and after testing. The Federation would like to thank Senator Collins for introducing this important bill, and for her longstanding support of animal welfare in Maine and across the nation."

In fiscal year 2018, more than 50,000 Animal Welfare Act regulated animals (mostly dogs, cats, monkeys, and rabbits) were used in federal labs, according to the senators.

Representatives Brendan Boyle and Jackie Walorski introduced companion legislation in the House.