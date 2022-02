Atlantic halibut are large flatfish that are prized by seafood markets and restaurants.

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine lawmakers are close to creating a new class of license for commercial halibut fishing.

Atlantic halibut are large flatfish that are prized by seafood markets and restaurants. They’re often sold as steaks.

The Maine Department of Marine Resources has said creating a license for halibut fishers would help better manage the fishery.

The Maine Legislature’s Committee on Marine Resources unanimously voted in favor of creating the license category on Tuesday.