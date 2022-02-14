x
Maine lobster fishing industry set record value of $725 million in 2021

That's more than $300 million above the 2020 value.
FILE - Max Oliver moves a lobster to the banding table aboard his boat while fishing off Spruce Head, Maine, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. Maine's lobster industry bounced back in 2021 and set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters brought to the docks, and which was over $300 million more than 2020, state regulators said Monday, Feb. 14, 2022. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine regulators say the state's lobster industry bounced back in 2021 and set a record $725 million for the total value of lobsters at the docks. 

That's over $300 million more than 2020. The state's lobster fishing business dipped in 2020, bringing in around $412 million.

The per-pound price of lobster soared in 2021, contributing to the record high value. 

Regulators also say fishers caught about 108 million pounds in 2021, the most since 2018. 

Still, the Maine lobster industry is grappling with new whale conservation rules, as well as volatile trade markets and uncertainty caused by warming oceans.

