STRATHAM, New Hampshire —

The New Hampshire Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals says 28 German shepherds that were seized in an animal cruelty case will soon have a chance to find homes.

The dogs have been held at the shelter for 22 months. The society said Wednesday the dogs' former owner surrendered them.

"This is the day that we have been waiting on for far too long," Executive Director of the New Hampshire SPCA Lisa Dennison said. "The system has failed them at every turn, but today we can finally celebrate that they are ours and soon they will be able to be adopted into loving, forever homes."

The society will now begin the process of getting the dogs ready for adoption. It has started assessing hundreds of applications.

The dogs' former owner, Jennifer Choate, is scheduled to plead guilty to two counts of animal cruelty on Oct. 11.

Anyone who wants to help with cost of care for the dogs or who is interested in adoption can contact the New Hampshire SPCA.

