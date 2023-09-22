Eastern equine encephalitis detected in non-commercial farm animal in Piscataquis County

One farm animal tested positive for the virus, and three others are presumed to be positive. All four died last week, animal officials said.

MAINE, USA — A non-commercial farm animal in Psicataquis County has tested positive for the Eastern equine encephalitis virus, and three others are presumed to be positive, state animal health officials announced Friday.

The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry said in a news release that its animal health officials are working closely with the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention "to respond to a positive result and three presumed positive results for Eastern Equine Encephalitis."

The DACF said the four animals died last week, and the University of Maine Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory evaluated the animals.

"This case is the first of animals contracting EEE in Maine that officials are aware of since 2019," the release stated.

The DACF listed the following facts about the EEE virus that animal owners should be aware of:

EEE is a virus transmitted through an infected mosquito bite.

The virus cannot be transmitted from animals to humans.

The virus can affect specialty livestock, such as llamas, alpacas, emus, ostriches, and other farm-raised birds, such as pheasants, quail, and ducks.

Horses are most sensitive to mosquito-borne diseases and should be vaccinated for EEE and West Nile virus. Symptoms of these diseases in horses include fever, weakness, and lack of coordination. If you notice any of these symptoms in your horse, talk to your veterinarian right away.

Owners should contact their veterinarian to discuss available vaccines and take precautions to help reduce exposure to mosquitoes for both themselves and their animals.

Any suspicion or confirmation of reportable diseases should be reported promptly to the DACF Division of Animal Health.

