61 animals seized from property in Raymond

RAYMOND, Maine — 61 animals were seized by the state's Animal Welfare Program from a property in Raymond Monday, according to the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.

A spokesperson from DACF confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine that 38 goats, two horses, nine rabbits, three chickens, eight ducks, and one dog were taken.

Officials would not say what prompted the seizure or confirm the exact location but did say all animals are now safe.

The incident is currently under investigation by the state's Animal Welfare Program. It is unclear if any charges are likely.