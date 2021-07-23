Westbrook hires goats to clear the city's overgrown vegetation

The animals are chomping vegetation in Westbrook along the river by the Four Season Rink on Lincoln Street.

WESTBROOK, Maine — The City of Westbrook's new employees may just be the Greatest Of All Time.

A herd of goats from Scapegoats Brush and Land Clearing Services are the city's newest contractors that will help clear overgrown vegetation along the river by the Four Season Rink on Lincoln Street.

The animals will work for two weeks and will be back for two more in August.

Though they may be cute, they are at work, enclosed in an electric fence.

Westbrook Public Services says that the public is welcome to come see them in action, but should not touch the fence or try to feed them.

Visitors are also asked not to try to scare them or yell at them, and should leave aggressive dogs at home.