BAR HARBOR, Maine — Officials at Acadia National Park are asking for the publics help in locating a Northeast Harbor man.

They say Adam “AJ” Emmett was last seen early Monday morning near Schooner Head Overlook in Acadia National Park.

Acadia officials sent out the Missing Person posters on Wednesday.

Emmett is described as 45 years of age, 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 145 pounds.

If you have any information regarding this individual Please Contact Maine Warden Service 973-3700 or Acadia National Park at 207-288-8791.