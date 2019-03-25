Mikey McVey is every inch a Maine boy. More specifically, he's every inch a Millinocket boy.

When the big paper mill in his hometown shutdown, his family had to move to Brewer to find work. As soon as he graduated from high school, he went back to Millinocket and his beloved West Branch of the Penobscot River.

"This river right here, the West Branch of the Penobscot is the best river in the world, no joke!" he told NEWSCENTER Maine.

He knows every inch of it having paddled it as a river guide a thousand times.

For fun he has rafted Maine's Gulf Hagus.

However, in winter, he can be found south of the equator. During the winter of 2019, he set a world record by paddling over the highest fall ever negotiated.

Standing in front of Hanua Falls in New Zealand, McVey looks into a friend's camera and say, "I'm gonna send it."

On the video, you can see a long shot of Mikey dropping 100 feet followed by the Go Pro he was wearing. This shot enables the watcher to get a feel for the incredible accomplishment.