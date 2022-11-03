Portland's Maps Bar named best dive bar in Maine by Yelp users

Maps Bar on Market Street is Maine's winner, with high praise for the jukebox, record player, and grilled cheese sandwich.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ranking the best bars in New England is always difficult — there are so many to choose from — but Yelp has a new list of the best one in each state.

The list, using data through Oct. 17, ranks businesses identified as dive bars "using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews," according to Yelp's list.

Most of the region's biggest cities have candidates on the list — Boston, Providence, Portland — but one of them is quite different from the rest. Connecticut's top dive bar isn't technically open to the public.

Gryphon’s Pub is a social club, open only to Yale students and their guests, as CT Insider reported.

The rest of New England's best dive bars are:

You can find out more about Maps Bar in Portland here.

Read the original story on the NECN website here.