New podcast helps listeners be optimistic

Bill Burke, founder of The Optimism Institute, launched the Blue Sky podcast to combat the negative spiral he said people are in due to social media.

PORTLAND, Maine — We don't have to tell you — the world is a pretty negative place these days. But March is the start of National Optimism Month, shining a focus on building and sustaining a more positive future.

To help with this, one Mainer has launched a new podcast.

Bill Burke is the former chairman of the Portland Sea Dogs and former CEO of The Weather Channel companies. He's now the founder of The Optimism Institute and the Blue Sky podcast.

"I have a growing concern that too many of us in society are sort of drowning in this negative spiral of pessimism, negativity, and it's understandable, social media preys on that," Burke told NEWS CENTER Maine.

Burke said he started the Blue Sky podcast to help combat the negative spiral some people are in and each episode will show listeners how today's tough issues are trying to be solved, but addressed with an optimistic outlook.

"I’m talking to people who are addressing things like climate change, homelessness, income inequality, I’ve interviewed a gentleman who’s written a book about second chance hirings for people out of prisons," Burke added.

You can listen to Burke's Blue Sky podcast wherever you get your podcasts like Spotify and YouTube.