Review: 'Creed III' packs a powerful punch

Michael B. Jordan is back in the ring, gloves on, ready to use everything Rocky taught him to defeat his latest foe.

Released nearly five years after the last entry in the franchise, "Creed III" once again brings Michael B. Jordan back to the world of boxing—and this fight might just be the most personal yet.

Story

"Creed III" opens with a young Adonis (Alex Henderson) sneaking out of the house to hang out with his friend, Damian (Spence Moore II). Damian boxes in an event for a private club with Adonis cheering him on. Things seem to be going well until Adonis later starts a fight outside a liquor store, and the police show up.

The film then cuts to what is supposed to be Adonis' final fight in the present-day against his foe from the first movie, "Pretty" Ricky Conlan (Tony Bellew). Things are looking rough for the champion until he turns the tables and secures one final victory as Creed.

Fast forward three years and Creed is retired. He runs a gym training the next generation of boxers in Los Angeles. When he's not at the gym, Creed is busy being a father to his daughter, Amara (Mila Davis-Kent), who is deaf, and husband to a musical legend, Bianca (Tessa Thompson), who is also hearing-impaired.

Eventually, the past catches up with Creed as Damian (Jonathan Majors) is released from prison. The two swap memories and Damian tells Creed he wants a shot at a title.

After hesitating, Creed gets Damian the chance he asked for, and Damian makes quick work of his friend's best boxer, becoming the new champion. From there, Damian sets his sights on Creed. He works to take down everything the retired boxer has built over the last several years.

This leads to the ultimate showdown as Creed has to confront his past and climb back into the ring once more, putting on the gloves, and leaving retirement behind. Of course, Creed is older now, and he's missed a few steps in his time away from the sport. It just adds to the challenges the former champ has to overcome as he works through his bad blood with Damian.

Analysis

"Creed" got its start as a franchise from the long-running "Rocky" series, starring Sylvester Stallone. In the first two "Creed" films, the Italian Stallion, now retired and running a restaurant, acts as a mentor and coach to the son of his late friend, Apollo Creed.

So the question on everyone's mind going into "Creed III" is likely, how will the latest entry in this franchise fare without Stallone? The two have displayed amazing chemistry as coach and athlete in the last two movies.

But make no mistake. This is Jordan's movie and franchise now. He played the lead role and also served as director. He proves without question that he can move forward with Creed's story, taking the torch.

At the end of "Creed II," Rocky told Adonis, "It's your time," and "Creed III" puts that front and center. This is his movie.

He packs a good number of powerful themes into the sports drama from over-incarceration rates among Black men, the emotional damage that longstanding trauma causes when it isn't addressed through proper mental health care, and what it means to know what's worth fighting for.

Majors is a terrifying force and a complicated antagonist. The bad blood between him and Jordan is executed perfectly throughout their conflict in the ring and out.

And while most audiences will show up for the fights, they should also take time to appreciate how Jordan has grown his character of Creed into a loving father and husband. His chemistry with Thompson and Davis-Kent is perfect as they form a fighting family that's come together through many challenges.

In a powerful display of putting disability in the spotlight, it's wonderful to see Bianca and Adonis raising their daughter, using sign language across several scenes, and just giving Amara as much love as humanely possible (while also teaching her how to defend herself should bullies try to harm her).

What really works for "Creed III" is how it builds on the last two movies, bringing back previous foes, playing the hits that "Rocky" fans will appreciate, and putting it all together into the next chapter for a boxer who thought his days in the ring were over.

Put simply, it packs a punch. Jordan carries the torch just fine on his own whether he's raising his daughter or throwing punches to defend his legacy.

