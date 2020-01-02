BANGOR, Maine — The normally hushed hallways of the Bangor Public Library were ringing with raised voices on Saturday morning, and not a single librarian raised a finger to silence them.

They all seemed to agree that a sound this beautiful is worth breaking the library's cardinal rule to keep quiet.

The voices belonged to the Renaissance a cappella group. They performed the White Stripes "Seven Nation Army" in the library's atrium to kick off Bangor Humanities Day. The annual event has been running for eight years to bring attention to the city's arts and cultural offerings.

Different venues throughout Bangor hosted such varied events as poetry readings, an improv workshop and a lecture on the current state of the humanities.

All of the activities are free through the sponsorship of the Clement and Linda McGillicuddy Humanities Center at the University of Maine.