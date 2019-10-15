BANGOR, Maine — When people think of October, it's closely associated with all things fall, like apple picking, and of course Halloween. However the city of Bangor is giving a new meaning to October, with it's month long arts celebration ARTober.

"ARTober is a celebration of some of the arts and culture events and programming that downtown Bangor has to offer," said Amanda Coburn, one of the owners of Maine Jewelry and Art.

Since 2015, October been the City of Bangor's official "month of the arts," featuring a variety of performances and events throughout the city that highlight the arts culture.

"We've seen a lot of folks coming out, and an uptick in people just wondering what's going on in downtown Bangor," said Coburn.

There are more than 60 official City of Bangor ARTober events. All events are coordinated through the city, and hosted by local artists and galleries. Events range from classes on torch fire enameling and working with alcohol ink to live performances at various theaters around Bangor.

You can find the remaining ARTober events by visiting their Facebook page.

RELATED: Bangor native turns trash she finds at national parks into artwork

RELATED: Graphic art calendar celebrates Maine's bicentennial