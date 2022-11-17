Gardens Aglow returns with 750,000 lights this weekend

Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is expecting more than 120,000 guests to attend this season's show.

BOOTHBAY, Maine — One of Maine's most popular light shows is returning for its 8th season.

Gardens Aglow, put on by Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens, is back this Saturday.

For the past few years, guests have had to enjoy the display of lights from their vehicles. However, the show is returning to its roots as a self-guided walking experience with a new, reimagined design.

"People can expect an incredible, immersive, magical experience here," Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens CEO and President Gretchen Ostherr said. "If you've been here before, the route will be similar to past years, but the lighting will be completely different."

This year's light display features more than 750,000 energy-efficient LED lights, according to Ostherr. Gardens Aglow will have more than 250 lighted flowers and three dozen lighted animals including moose, a hummingbird, ducks, geese, a fox, a turtle, owls, and a dragonfly.

"I think this year the children's garden is probably my favorite with all the mushrooms we have in there," Brent McHale, Gardens Aglow program manager told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The display uses many of the same mushrooms they had last year, but includes new 10 to 12-foot tall mushrooms, McHale explained.

"They really pop against the cool blue background, which is really awesome," he added.

The Gardens Aglow route is approximately one mile, according to a Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens press release. Guests typically spend between one and two hours looking at all the lights, the release said.

Tickets for the show are on sale now. You can get yours at GardensAglow.org.