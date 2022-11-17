Bangor holiday tree set to arrive Nov. 22

The tree is scheduled be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday at 8 a.m.

BANGOR, Maine — The holiday season is officially set to arrive in Bangor early next week.

The City of Bangor's Holiday Tree is scheduled to be installed in West Market Square on Tuesday, Nov. 22 at 8 a.m., according to a news release issued by the City of Bangor.

The spruce tree reportedly measures 35 feet and was harvested in Bangor.

The tree was selected by Bangor resident Dan Sprague, who has assisted in the city's search for its holiday trees for over 25 years. The owner of Levant's Hartt's Electric, David McElvian, will be helping with harvesting and raising the tree, as he has for many years, the release stated.

Bangor Public Works employees will be helping lighting and securing the tree, according to the release.

“The Holiday Tree is a treasured institution in the City of Bangor," City Council Chair Rick Fournier said in the release. “The raising of the tree signals the unofficial start of our holiday season. The tree with the return of the Rotary Club Festival of Lights Parade, and the Community Lighting Contest. These events will bring people back together in our downtown district where they will have countless opportunities for shopping, eating, viewing the lights, and snapping the perfect selfie to share on social media. We look forward to seeing everyone here!”

Bangor's City Works crew has also been working hard "holiday-ifying" the downtown area with lights and decorations.

For those looking to spread some holiday cheer, the Downtown Bangor Beautification Committee is looking for volunteers to help with installing winter lights and deck flower boxes with evergreen bows on Saturday morning.

The Rotary Club of Bangor will be holding the Festival of Lights parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 beginning at 4:30 p.m., along with their annual Community Lighting Contest, both under the "IMAGINE" theme for 2022.