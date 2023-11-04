Running for Ronald McDonald House Charities

So far, Sal Napoli has raised $33,000 for the RMHC through his participation in the Boston Marathon.

KITTERY, Maine — Less than a week remains until the 127th Boston Marathon.

This year, 182 Mainers are registered to run the race, and each of them has either met a qualifying time or raised money for a charity.

One runner, Sal Napoli, has gone above and beyond the fundraising requirement, having raised over $700,000 for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC).

Sal Napoli is the owner of multiple McDonald's restaurants across New England, but he enjoys working in the restaurants too.

Napoli said, "I’m a front counter guy. I love being on the front counter. I love working the drive-thru.”

Napoli is also a dedicated runner, and he frequently participates in marathons to raise money for the RMHC.

When he's not running or managing his businesses, he and his family spend countless hours at the Ronald McDonald House, a charity that provides a place to stay for families with critically ill children who need medical treatment away from home.

“But the part that I love the most is the fact I have an opportunity to help out in the house, those are the moments that get me more hooked,” Napoli said.

Napoli's dedication to the RMHC has helped the organization provide much-needed support to families in need.

The Ronald McDonald House offers a comfortable and supportive home away from home for families whose children are undergoing medical treatment.

Ellen Simmons, chief advancement officer for RMHC of New England said, “Last year we had 240 nights, from families, from the state of Maine, who came to Boston for treatment. If you look at the cost of hotels in Boston, for any family, that can really be the make or break for between getting treatment or not getting treatment forth their child."

The Ronald McDonald House can provide a solution to this problem.

Napoli says, this year, the money fundraised is coming straight from the company

"This round for the Boston Marathon specifically, has been strictly McDonald's owner-operators and strictly McDonald's corporate employees," Napoli said.

The money raised will help cover the cost of around 200 nights for families staying at the Ronald McDonald House.

Napoli's fundraising efforts have had a significant impact on the RMHC.