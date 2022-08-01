Ronald McDonald House in Bangor raising money for room renovations

The house on State Street held a yard sale Saturday for its ongoing effort to raise money to cover renovation costs.

BANGOR, Maine — The Ronald McDonald House is working to raise money to support renovation costs at it's location on State Street in Bangor. The nonprofit held a yard sale Saturday to help meet the fundraising goal.

The event was held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A number of kitchen supplies, furniture, decorations, and kids clothing were up for sale.

The Ronald McDonald House offers its rooms up to families who have to come to the Bangor area for their child to receive medical care.

Lauren Genenbacher is the community engagement manager for the Ronald McDonald House in Bangor.

"We are raising money to help renovate our 14 guest rooms that we have here at the Bangor House, which includes getting new TVs and streaming services for all of the rooms and then redoing some of the electrical--some of it's original to the 1983 house," Genenbacher said.

Genenbacher added the renovations cost about $500 per room.

Genenbacher said any items leftover from the yard sale would be donated. This event is part of its ongoing effort to raise money for renovation costs.

If you'd like to donate to the Ronald McDonald House, click here.