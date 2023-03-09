Polar plunge event to benefit Waterville youth center

The event is scheduled to take place on Saturday.

WATERVILLE, Maine — A polar plunge event is scheduled for this weekend to support the Alfond Youth and Community Center in Waterville.

The AYCC, serving the Boys & Girls Club and YMCA of Greater Waterville, will host its 30th annual Polar Bear Dip on Saturday at the historic Pressey House in Oakland.

Organizers hope to raise at least $30,000.

Funds raised will help send kids to Camp Tracy this summer and also support the year-round "Greenhouse to house" meal program.

Alex Carey, program lead for the Unified Champion Club at the AYCC, said his two-person team has raised close to $2,000.

Veteran plunger Tony Tuell said he's never missed this event.

"I got sucked into this probably eight to 10 years ago by someone hitting me up to pledge. And if I say if I'm going to pledge, I'm jumping in. I've done it every year [and] somehow managed to raise a lot of money," Tuell said.

The organizers promised a fun event with music, food trucks, and the plunge.

Attendees can show up and make pledges on the day of the plunge. No matter what, donations are always welcomed.

Those interested may enroll on the website here.