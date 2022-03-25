Maine Garden and Marketplace starts today in lieu of Maine Flower Show

There will be no display gardens, but lots of vendors, flowers, supplies, and gardening tools.

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Garden and Marketplace, a three-day indoor market for gardeners of all experience levels, is happening in Portland at Thompson’s Point this weekend for gardening enthusiasts. The event will help Mainers get an early start on spring with garden planning, supplies, tips and tricks, and a lot more.



People who attend will have the opportunity to meet with, learn from, and talk to garden supply and services vendors.

Phillip Roberts is the main grower and owner of Broadway Gardens, one of the vendors at the Maine Garden and Marketplace. He said he has purchased pansies, English daisies, violas, succulents, regal geraniums, custom-made soil, and a wide variety of other plants and flowers.

Roberts said it's still a bit early to put flowers outside.

"Put them out during the day, but put them in during the night."

In about two weeks people should be able to put their plants out for the rest of the season, he said.

Roberts said he enjoys gardening because it's a great de-stresser.

"I grew up in the business. My father started Broadway Gardens back in the late '50s. ... The whole idea behind it is to relieve stress and give yourself something to take off your thoughts on what's going on."

Roberts said the hobbies can be for any age.

"It's something you can do from the age of 9 to 90."

The event will feature:

Dozens of Garden & Landscape Exhibits

Latest Gardening & Arbor Tools & Supplies

Great Local Food, Craft Brews & Spirits

Landscape, Nursery, Garden Supply, and Yardscaping services

Parking for the event will be different this year. Event chairman Mark Faunce said parking will be on a first-come-first-serve basis. Click here for the parking details.

Event organizers said they expect about 10,000 people to come through the doors.

The Maine Garden and Marketplace is scheduled to take place March 25 to 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Thompson's Point Brickyard South.

People can buy tickets at the door or at these local stores: Click here to see which businesses are selling tickets.

The cost of admission is $17 for General Admission and $12 for senior citizens and veterans. Children under the age of 12 are allowed in for free.

Here's a list of the vendors that will be at the event this weekend.

The Maine Flower Show will return next year. The dates it'll happen is March 23 to 26.

