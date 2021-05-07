Common Ground Fair to return in person

If there are enough volunteers who can help, the 2021 Common Ground Fair will happen in person in September.

UNITY, Maine — The Common Ground Fair is set to return in person this year if enough volunteers are available to help.

The Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association announced Friday that the fair would return the weekend of Sept. 24-26, with changes to adhere to state guidelines for social distancing.

The 2020 fair was a live stream event available on the MOFGA website and various social media platforms.

“After months of discussions, research, and planning to determine if we can meet our primary goal of supporting a safe onsite event we are planning to go ahead, but the fair will look different this year," fair director April Bouchard said in the release. "We also need more certainty from our robust volunteer community that they are going to help out or we may need to alter our course.”

Expected changes include limited attendance, increasing spacing for vendors, and mask requirements for all participants.

“This decision was not taken lightly and the health and safety of our community is our top priority," MOFGA Executive Director Sarah Alexander said. "We would not be planning this event if we did not believe we could support a safe experience for all involved."