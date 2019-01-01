LIVE
71
Portland, ME
Portland Weather Summary: 71 degrees
Featured Videos
Major construction project in Bangor begins
LOCAL
A young Mainer’s journey from lobstering to barroom boxing
207
Maine officials discuss asylum seeker solutions
LOCAL
Brain Drops: Uzbekistan wind storm
NOW
Museum exhibit teaches about immigrant role in Maine
NOW
An in-depth look: asylum seekers in Portland
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Gov. Janet Mills talks asylum seekers
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Rep. Chellie Pingree talks asylum seekers
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
VERIFY: is Ebola a risk among asylum seekers?
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Maine leaders visit asylum seekers at Portland Expo
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Maine officials discuss asylum seeker solutions
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
How you can help asylum seekers in Portland
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Local News
'I'll have to...' enjoy Kerry Altiero's take on spanish rice
Shrimp, rice, and whatever you have in your fridge go into this dish.
207-FOOD
Updated:
18 minutes ago
Play
Immigration is in Maine's framework, 'footwork'
"To me, this is why we became such a beautiful community."
NOW
Updated:
41 minutes ago
John Williams' murder trial postponed Monday
The defense has delayed closing arguments and may call one final witness.
LOCAL
Updated:
54 minutes ago
Pride Portland 2019
NEWS
Gronk visits Barbara Bush Children's Hospital
NEWS
Wood Island restoration project
NEWS
Kimberly Moreau
CRIME
Stars arrive at the 2019 Tony Awards
NATION-WORLD
Route 302 crash Fryeburg
LOCAL
PHOTOS: Virginia Beach shooting victims
NATION-WORLD
Two murals connect Maine and Iraq
NEWS
Photos: UMaine 2019 commencement
EDUCATION
Kennebunkport remembers George and Barbara Bush
REMEMBERING-GEORGE-H-W-BUSH
PHOTOS: Tornadoes hit Dayton, Ohio
NATION-WORLD
Mainers show their Bruins pride
BRUINS
Gov. Mills signs Maine plastic bag ban into law
LOCAL
Updated:
44 seconds ago
Click for Maine Local Weather Forecast
FORECAST
Updated:
16 minutes ago
Sen. Collins touches on asylum seekers, Trump's 'dirt' remarks
MAINE-IMMIGRATION
Updated:
22 minutes ago
Half-pound of heroin-fentanyl seized in I-95 traffic stop
CRIME
Updated:
2 hours ago
Driver defies Hollis traffic stop, ends up in ditch: police
LOCAL
Updated:
2 hours ago
