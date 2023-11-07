Here's how July's weather is shaping up compared to June's in Maine

We've already had a lot of rain this month, and there's more to come.

MAINE, USA — It rained almost every day in June, and July hasn't felt much different...but it is *slightly.*

July started off with record breaking rainfall, flooding, and countless gray days.

New England received a lot of rain on Monday. Vermont, New Hampshire, and parts of New York and Massachusetts received the most rainfall. Some areas got over 9 inches of rain.

Here in Maine, many received a lot less than that. One of the highest Maine totals came from Albany Township, which received 6.72 inches of rain. There was less in Cumberland and York counties, where they got about an inch of rain. Luckily, there haven't been many reports of damage in Maine.

This month has been rainy as far as totals are concerned. Most of the state is above average for rain so far. This month is already in the top third rainiest Julys on record for Portland...and we're only a third of the way through the month.

Less rain has fallen in other areas like Augusta and Bangor, but nonetheless still above average.

We showed you this same calendar last month. June only had seven days without rain on the calendar. So far, July has had five days with no rain. It hasn't been sunny each of those days, but it's at least a break from the rain.

Does this mean we are going to be done with the rain for the rest of the month? No, but we're on the right track.