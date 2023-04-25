Wave-like clouds over Maine looked painted in the sky

Many Mainers sent photos to NEWS CENTER Maine, asking for more information about the captivating clouds. So, we went to meteorologist Keith Carson to learn more.

MAINE, USA — Sunday was a stormy day in Maine, but the wave-like clouds in the sky were different than usual. They practically looked like they were part of a painting.

Keith: "The cloud is called Undulatus asperatus. They are our newest official cloud, formally added in 2017, making it the first cloud added since 1951.

Keith: "The cloud is called Undulatus asperatus. They are our newest official cloud, formally added in 2017, making it the first cloud added since 1951.

Although they look menacing they are not associated with severe weather. They are actually most often seen behind thunderstorms, sometimes a day later.

In the recent sightings in Maine, the clouds were most likely formed from strong instability aloft in the atmosphere but relatively stable air at the surface prior to an approaching cold front."