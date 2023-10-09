Between warmer weather and a mere 0.3 inches of snow, weather observers say there is a snow "deficit" for the month of October.

NEW HAMPSHIRE, USA — Mt. Washington recorded its first significant snowfall of the season on Sunday, but weather specialists say it's a little late this year.

“Typically, the summit of Mount Washington receives its first measurable snowfall in September,” Alexandra Branton, a Mt. Washington weather observer, said.

With only a "dusting" of snow in August and zero snow in September, the mere 0.3 inches recorded over the weekend failed to impress. Branton said the total snowfall during a typical October is 19 inches, but said this autumn, they appear to be experiencing a "snow deficit."

“Although 0.3 inches of snow was measured in the precipitation can—the device we use to collect precipitation—only a trace amount accumulated on the summit,” Branton said. “This is due to slightly elevated winds that were occurring at the time, which blew much of the snow off the mountain."

Branton said the summit temperature at 1 p.m. on Monday was 31 degrees but said it would drop down to negative 20 in the evening.