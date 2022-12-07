Hail, wind biggest severe weather threats across Maine on Tuesday

New data shows the biggest severe weather threats for Tuesday are wind, hail, and rain.

MAINE, USA — Severe weather parameters have increased across a large swathe of Maine for Tuesday based on new information from the National Weather Service.

The timeline is from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., starting in northern New Hampshire and western Maine. Then it'll move through the rest of Maine Tuesday evening.





The main threats from severe thunderstorms will be gusty winds, marginal hail, and lots of lightning.

Severe thunderstorms are already firing through upstate New York and Vermont this afternoon. As a cold front moves through eastern Canada and the northeast, it'll make its way into New England next.

New watches and warnings are expected through the late afternoon and evening.

