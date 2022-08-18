Drought severity grows deeper into New England

Heat will rebuild across New England this weekend.

MAINE, USA — The storm center that strengthened east of New England and moved into the Maine coast delivered soaking rain to much of northern New England overnight Wednesday night into Thursday morning, NBC 10 Boston reports.

As the showers attempted to move south, though, they met incoming dry air, pulled from the eastern Great Lakes in the storm’s counter-clockwise flow of air and into southern New England under the belly of the storm.

The drier air not only ate away at showers on Thursday morning but will break apart clouds in the southern half of New England for emerging sun with westerly gusts to 35 mph that will also elevate brush fire danger Thursday afternoon.

