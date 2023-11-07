Making memories last | Traveling with older loved ones

"Just because you get older, don't let it stop you from staying alive, and travel is a great way to do it."

PORTLAND, Maine — Summer is the perfect time for families to embark on long-awaited trips, whether by road, air, or sea. This includes older members of the family.

While traveling can be an exciting and enriching experience for seniors, it often requires making certain allowances to ensure their comfort and safety.

Claire and Leroy Lambert have been globe-trotting since their sons graduated from college in 1997.

As they have grown older, the Lamberts find themselves planning fewer independent trips and opting for cruises instead.

"Now that we're older, it's really easier to take river cruises. We just came back from one in May," Claire shared.

Leroy adds that although there may be initial anxiety, they have discovered that most countries they visit are safe. He advises being prepared for occasional frustrations, as they are an inherent part of travel.

While they feel youthful at heart, their sons still express concerns about their parents' travel experiences, particularly when it comes to navigating airports and other busy places.

Sometimes, it is the children who take their parents on family trips, as seen in the case of the Pollard and Blum family.

Alice Pollard shares her father's desire to visit their family in Maine, but at 94 years old, he dislikes planes, crowds, and noisy environments.

To accommodate his preferences, the family decided to rent an RV and embark on a road trip from their father's home in Florida to Maine.

"It's quite a long trip up to Maine, so our plan is to drive five to six hours a day and make stops in Georgia, North Carolina, and Connecticut," Alice explained. "Thankfully, we have family members along the way who will host us."

Right at Home Maine, a home care services company, emphasizes that traveling can help keep older adults active and healthy for as long as possible.

Rosaleen Doherty, co-owner and CEO of Right At Home, said, "Traveling is learning, traveling is new experiences. So we are using the parts of the brain that really light us up, and that keeps us well."

Claire echoed this by saying, "Just because you get older, don't let it stop you from staying alive, and travel is a great way to do it."

When traveling with an older family member, it is crucial to plan ahead. Right at Home suggests the following tips to ensure a smooth and stress-free journey:

Create a list of medications, special needs, and allergies for both yourself and your loved one. This list will be invaluable in case of an emergency and will save you from trying to remember crucial details.

Check with airlines, hotels, or cruise lines for any special accommodations or services available for older adults.

Allow for ample rest and breaks during long journeys. Avoid overexertion and plan the trip with consideration for the older traveler's comfort and energy levels.

Ensure access to proper medical care by researching medical facilities and services at your travel destinations.

Traveling with older family members can create lasting memories and strengthen bonds across generations.