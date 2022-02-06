Airport doesn't have to worry about 5G for time being

Manager Paul Bradbury says the newer 5G transmission equipment won’t be installed near the airport until next year.

There has been concern about the impact of the rollout of 5G cellular networks on airports around the country, but the Portland International Jetport doesn’t have that worry yet.

Airlines have expressed concern that the 5G transmissions could cause inaccurate readings on airplanes’ altimeters, which operate on a frequency that’s close to the one used by 5G towers.