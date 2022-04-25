x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

Vehicle fire closes lane of I-295 at northbound exit 5 in Portland

I-295 in Portland is down to a single lane heading in the northbound direction, and traffic is backed up in the area.
Credit: NCM

PORTLAND, Maine — Interstate 295 in Portland is down to a single lane of traffic at northbound exit 5 due to a vehicle fire Monday morning.

South Portland Fire Department spokesperson Robb Couture said the fire has been extinguished, but drivers should expect "heavy traffic" in the area.

The dispatcher did not provide information about whether there were any injuries in the fire.

This story will be updated.

Credit: NCM

Click here to sign up for the daily NEWS CENTER Maine Break Time Newsletter.

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More NEWS CENTER Maine Stories

More stories NEWS CENTER Maine is following:

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Construction season underway in Portland