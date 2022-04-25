Vehicle fire closes lane of I-295 at northbound exit 5 in Portland

I-295 in Portland is down to a single lane heading in the northbound direction, and traffic is backed up in the area.

PORTLAND, Maine — Interstate 295 in Portland is down to a single lane of traffic at northbound exit 5 due to a vehicle fire Monday morning.

South Portland Fire Department spokesperson Robb Couture said the fire has been extinguished, but drivers should expect "heavy traffic" in the area.

The dispatcher did not provide information about whether there were any injuries in the fire.

This story will be updated.

