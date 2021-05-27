Trench collapse traps construction worker, causes road closure in South Portland

The worker was conscious and alert after being removed from the trench. He was transported to Maine Medical Center.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A construction accident early Thursday morning has led to a road closure in South Portland.

According to the South Portland Fire Department public information officer Robb Couture, Cottage Road is closed from Walnut Street to Broadway, and the intersection of Highland Avenue and Cottage Road is closed to traffic in all directions until further notice.

Around 4:30 a.m., Couture said a Dearborn Brothers construction workers was trapped in a trench collapse. The worker was uncovered by other workers on the scene and removed from the trench by South Portland Fire Department personnel.