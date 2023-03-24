Tractor-trailer carrying new vehicles overturns, catches fire in Amherst crash

The tractor-trailer was carrying new vehicles, and all were destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire.

PORTLAND, Maine — A tractor-trailer crashed Friday morning on Airline Road in Amherst, overturning, and then catching fire, according to a news release from the Hancock County Sheriff's Department.

The tractor-trailer was carrying new vehicles, and all were destroyed in the crash and subsequent fire, Lt. Timothy Cote said in the release.

The crash took place at 7:20 a.m., when the tractor-trailer, which was traveling east, reportedly went off the roadway, down an embankment, and struck several trees before overturning and coming to rest on its side.

The vehicle then "became engulfed in fire, destroying it and the entire cargo of new vehicles," Cote said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The crash was investigated by a deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff's Office, which was aided by the Maine Forest Service; fire departments from the towns of Aurora, Mariaville, and Eddington; Northern Light Ambulance Service; and the Maine Department of Transportation.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.