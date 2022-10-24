x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Traffic

One dead after North Berwick crash

The crash took place early Monday morning, police said.
Credit: Getty Images

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick.

A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene. 

The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road, police said. 

The release stated police arrived around 4:45 a.m. and found a gray Ford Focus on the shoulder of the road. It had struck several trees. 

Police found the driver trapped inside the vehicle. 

Despite the efforts of first responders, Skidds was pronounced dead. 

Posted by North Berwick Police Department on Monday, October 24, 2022

Police said preliminary findings show speed was a crash factor. The crash remains under investigation. 

Authorities asked that any witnesses who saw the crash call the North Berwick Police Department at 207-676-2751. 

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Massachusetts man dead after Pittsfield crash

Before You Leave, Check This Out