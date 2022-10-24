One dead after North Berwick crash

The crash took place early Monday morning, police said.

NORTH BERWICK, Maine — One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in North Berwick.

A news release from the North Berwick Police Department stated Xavier Skidds, 19, of Lebanon, Maine, was pronounced dead at the crash scene.

The crash took place on Beech Ridge Road near Diamond Hill Road, police said.

The release stated police arrived around 4:45 a.m. and found a gray Ford Focus on the shoulder of the road. It had struck several trees.

Police found the driver trapped inside the vehicle.

Despite the efforts of first responders, Skidds was pronounced dead.

Police said preliminary findings show speed was a crash factor. The crash remains under investigation.

Authorities asked that any witnesses who saw the crash call the North Berwick Police Department at 207-676-2751.