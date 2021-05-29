Expect roads to be busier than last Memorial Day

AAA’s says higher gas prices won’t put a dent in the “pent-up frustration” and “cabin fever” experienced by New Englanders over the past year

MAINE, USA — Unlike a year ago, folks are going to be taking to the roads this weekend in New England as fear about the spread of COVID-19 eases.

AAA estimates that 1.7 million New Englanders will travel 50 miles or more from their homes, and the vast majority will be driving.

AAA’s Chris Hill says higher gas prices won’t put a dent in the “pent-up frustration” and “cabin fever” experienced by New Englanders.

He also “expects nationwide travel to be up 60% over last Memorial Day weekend when hotel rooms were empty, restaurants were closed, and quarantines were in effect in many places,” according to the Associated Press