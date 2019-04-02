WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree (D-Maine) is bringing a Maine native and former Department of Interior official who has spoken out against the Trump administration’s approach to climate science as her guest to this year’s State of the Union.

Joel Clement is a Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School and a climate change scientist. Rep. Pingree announced on Monday, Feb. 4, she will be bringing him to Tuesday's State of the Union.

After publicly speaking out against climate change, Clement was reassigned at the Department of Interior to an unrelated position.

In July 2017, he became the first public whistleblower of the Trump Administration, accusing then-Secretary Ryan Zinke for retaliation, stifling science, ignoring climate change, wasting taxpayer dollars, and risking the health and safety of Americans in the Arctic.

"Joel has emerged as a powerful and courageous voice on this issue ever since the Trump Administration retaliated against him for speaking up about how climate change is harming our communities,” Pingree said.

Pingree says the White House has censored climate change science at federal agencies, and she wants to see the House investigate.

"Since the Administration wants to stifle expert voices like Joel’s—something it does at the country’s peril—we stand ready to give them a pulpit,” said Pingree.

Pingree is Vice Chair of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and the Environment, which oversees funding for the Department of the Interior, the EPA and other agencies.

Other notable Maine leaders will also be attending the SOTU with guests. Sen. Susan Collins has invited Maine House Minority Leader Kathleen Dillingham; Sen. Angus King is bringing Margo Walsh from MaineWorks; and Cynthia Phinney of Maine AFL-CIO will accompany Rep. Jared Golden.