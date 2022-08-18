Biden administration outlines next steps for offshore wind projects in Gulf of Maine

This all comes as part of the Biden administration's goal of deploying 30 gigawatts of offshore wind energy capacity by 2030, officials say.

MAINE, USA — The Biden administration on Thursday announced the next steps for offshore wind energy projects in the Gulf of Maine.

A news release from the U.S. Department of the Interior Bureau of Ocean Energy Management stated Thursday the department made available a request for competitive interest and a request for interest in the federal register for public comment.

“As we work to spur offshore wind development and deploy floating offshore wind technology nationwide, BOEM recognizes the rich cultural heritage and ecological importance of the Gulf of Maine region, which is why we are using the best available science and traditional knowledge from ocean users, and other stakeholders in our planning and leasing process,” BOEM Director Amanda Lefton said in the release.

Lefton added, “We are committed to a transparent, inclusive, and data-driven process that avoids or minimizes potential conflicts with marine life and ensures all ocean users flourish."

Officials say investments from the recently-signed Inflation Reduction Act will lower energy costs by hundreds of dollars per year for families by making clean energy more accessible and affordable.

