How Zdeno Chara, other ex-Boston athletes fared in Boston Marathon

BOSTON — A handful of former Boston athletes were among the thousands of runners to participate in the 127th Boston Marathon.

Boston Bruins great Zdeno Chara, former Boston Red Sox utilityman Brock Holt, 2013 World Series champion Ryan Dempster, and former Boston College and New England Patriots quarterback Doug Flutie each hit the course on Monday. Red Sox legend David Ortiz served as the grand marshal.

Chara was the first in the group to cross the finish line. The 46-year-old, donning bib 3333 to represent his No. 33 jersey with the B's, clocked in with a time of 3:38:23.

Holt, running alongside his wife Lakyn, wore a 1212 bib representing his No. 12 with the Red Sox. He finished with a time of 5:46:57.

Dempster and Flutie finished with times of 4:42:11 and 5:28:34, respectively.

Chara ran to support the Thomas E. Smith Foundation and the Hoyt Foundation. The Smith Foundation supports those living with paralysis and the Hoyt Foundation aims to “build the individual character, self-confidence and self-esteem of America’s disabled young people.”

Brock and Lakyn Holt ran in support of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dempster ran for the Lingzi Foundation, created by the family of Lingzi Lu, one of the victims of the 2013 Marathon bombing.