Rob Gronkowski hosting 'retirement party' at Mohegan Sun

Fans can party with "Gronk" at this exclusive celebration, which includes drinks, music, entertainment, and the "Gronk Smash Burger."

MONTVILLE, Conn. — Get ready to "Gronk Spike" with number 87 himself.

Former NFL player Rob Gronkowski is celebrating the end of his professional football career with an official "retirement bash" hosted at Mohegan Sun.

"Gronk," as fans have come to call him, will celebrate at his official retirement party on Saturday, September 10 at the Mohegan Sun FanDuel Sportsbook.

The exclusive, ticketed party is for guests 21 and older, featuring the four-time Super Bowl-winning tight end, who played 11 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Mohegan Sun says the party will feature drink specials, complimentary appetizers, music from DJ Whoo Kid, and the debut of what's being called the "Gronk Smash Burger."

Following the retirement party, Mohegan Sun will also host an After-Party at the resort's nightclub venue, Avalon.

Tickets are on sale for the event on Ticketmaster and at the Mohegan Sun Box Office. Mohegan Sun says ticketholders will also receive a commemorative gift bag.

Gronkowski was drafted by the New England Patriots in 2010, and quickly became a star player, and a fan favorite, on the team.

"Gronk" won three Super Bowl titles with the Patriots before announcing his retirement from the NFL at just 29 years old.

About a year after announcing his retirement, Gronkowski joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and his longtime quarterback, former Patriots QB Tom Brady.

The duo would win another Super Bowl championship together with the Buccaneers, marking Gronkowski's fourth title in his career.

Gronkowski has been spotted numerous times in Connecticut, as his longtime girlfriend, Camille Kostek, is a native of Killingworth.

