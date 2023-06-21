South Portland skate park opens

"It’s got the feeling of community. It’s a nice place to be. Everyone is really friendly. It’s a great time.”

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — The brand new skatepark in South Portland is now open to the public.

This is the city’s first ever skate park.

People have already put the park to good use with their skateboards and roller skates, having a blast.

“It’s a dream come true," Mia Leaflet, a local resident, said. "It’s a thing that’s been trying to happen for so long, and the fact that it’s actually here is incredible, and people get to experience it in their backyard. It’s really awesome.”

The 10,000 square foot concrete park has been in the works for years, according to the park committee.

“It’s sandwiched right in between the high school and the community center," Phil Thaddeus, local skater said. "It’s got the feeling of community. It’s a nice place to be. Everyone is really friendly. It’s a great time.”

The committee said they also raised $140,000 for it, which is more than a quarter of the cost. The city paid the remaining amount with capital project funds.

The skate park is free and will be open to the public every day.

The skate park is designed for all levels from beginner to advanced.