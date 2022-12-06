Big striped bass are in Maine earlier, but it's worrying regulators

Larger striped bass have arrived off the coast of Maine earlier than expected, but the popular fish is causing worry among regulators.

FREEPORT, Maine — Local fishermen are reporting a robust start to the striped bass season, as the migratory fish run from the mid-Atlantic coast to the upper northeast.

But despite more fish and larger specimens coming earlier in the year, federal regulators are sounding the alarm.

A May report from the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Commission revealed a plan to increase management triggers and efforts to reduce fish deaths that happen during catch and release.

The report is based on research from 2018 that found striped bass were overfished along the Atlantic coast.

"The results show that the stock was overfished and that overfishing was occurring. Specifically, this is going to increase the sensitivity of our recruitment trigger," Megan Ware from the Maine Department of Marine Resources said.

She added they would follow the numbers of baby striped bass and determine further adjustments if necessary.

Ware said a new report on striped bass numbers would be available by the end of the year to see if further limits need to be added to harvesting bass. Currently, to keep a fish, it must be between 28 and 35 inches. Anglers may only keep one fish per day.

The report stated the goal is to have the population grow to healthier numbers by 2029.

Fishermen in Maine say they hope the season stays good as it runs until mid-October.

"It never gets old. I caught my first fish at eight years of age, and I've been after them ever since," David Tyson, a Maine fishing tour guide out of Freeport, said.

Tyson runs Balding Eagle Enterprises, along with his 20-foot boat, out of Strouts Marina in Freeport. He said the expression on newcomers' faces when they land a striped bass is worth the effort.

"This is our fourth season here full time, absolutely loving it... absolutely loving it."