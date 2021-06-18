Mobile picnic: Maine man makes, sells motorized floating picnic tables

Lon Cameron of Winthrop says his tables take roughly two weeks to make, seat 6, and are sold for $2,200

WINTHROP, Maine — There is nothing like cruising on a boat on a Maine lake in the summer, but have you ever thought about going out on a picnic table? A man in Winthrop is making that possible.

Lon Cameron has built what he likes to call a 'motorized floating picnic table.'

"I took to the internet to find out ways that people were creatively using dock float boxes for projects and I saw several picnic table options," Cameron said.

He decided to engineer his own two years ago. He said he and others love it so much, he decided to start selling them.

"People come up to us all the time and ask us questions and are curious about it and now everyone knows who we are. It's been a great way to make neighbors and make more of a community here," he said.

He said one table costs $2,200 and can seat six people. Cameron said it takes him roughly two weeks to make one.

"It comes with everything: Solar lit umbrella, motor assembly, a deep cycle battery, a maintainer, your cup holders, your centerboard," he said.

His picnic table is registered in order to be out on Wilson Pond. He said you can use the picnic table for seven to eight hours on a single charge.

If you want more information you can visit his Facebook Marketplace, or message him on Facebook.