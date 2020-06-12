Local mountains gear up for the ski season

This weekend's snowstorm is getting ski areas like Hermon Mountain excited for the upcoming season,

HERMON, Maine — While many Mainers are seeing their first big snowstorm of the season, few people are more excited than skiers and snowboarders.

In a year of uncertainty, a long snowy winter is exactly what many people say they need to forget about the “real world” as the state and the country continue to navigate through the coronavirus pandemic.

Saturday’s snowfall is one step in the right direction for skiers.

Hermon Mountain Ski Area is a family-run operation. Bill, or“ Grampy,” owns the mountain and said watching the snowfall Saturday was just what he needed.

“Let’s have a great year and next year we’ll all remember it and say, 'There, we survived,'” Whitcomb said.

Even if snow had already fallen in the area this season, the mountain wouldn’t have opened yet as it is still working with the state to finalize safety guidelines

“The state has been very involved in exactly what it’s going to look like, so we have the rules the state has established, and we have every intention of following every single one of them,” he added.

The biggest change for mountain-goers will be the use of the lodge. Whitcomb said people will just have to stomp their boots on from the parking lot and the lodge will be redesigned and used as a warming hut.

While this weekend’s snow is a positive step for the season, Whitcomb said he hopes more storms like this one follow. Last year the mountain struggled to groom enough fresh snow as the area didn’t have any major storms.

“It’s a lot easier to make snow on snow, it’s a lot easier to travel around. When the ground freezes, we’ll be able to open quicker,” he added.

“(But) would I take a foot over an inch? Ha, any day.”

Whitcomb said he misses the families and local skiers the most and is excited for their return when the chairlift is fired up for the first time. He expects the mountain to open on Dec. 19.

Besides being reunited with friendly faces, Whitcomb knows how important it is for people in his area to be active during the winter, especially this year.

“People have got to have something to do and it’s true, if you can get out and get some fresh air it’s going to make everybody feel better,” he said.

“So, what I say is, 'Okay folks, c’mon out, take a lesson, get some fresh air and enjoy the winter and let’s make the winter the great thing this year.'”

He also hopes Hermon Mountain will host events this winter as it has in the past with the Special Olympics of Maine.