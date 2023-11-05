Applications for Maine moose permit lottery close May 15

Applications must be completed by 11:59 p.m. on May 15. Apprentice licenses cannot be used by a lottery winner to receive a permit, MDIFW said.

PORTLAND, Maine — Applications to enter the Maine Moose Permit Lottery are being accepted through May 15.

Applications must be completed by 11:59 p.m. that day, and apprentice licenses cannot be used by a lottery winner to receive a permit, the Moose Permit Lottery website, issued by the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife, said.

Those eligible to apply for the lottery must also be eligible to obtain a Maine Big Game Hunting License, or will be eligible to obtain one by the opening day of moose hunting season, the website explained.

According to MDIFW, those applying who will be under the age of 10 on Sept. 25, 2023, can apply for a bonus point but are not eligible to win a permit. Additionally, sub-permittees and alternate sub-permittees must also be at least 10 years old on or before the same date above.

In order to complete the application for the Moose Permit Lottery, you will need a current hunting license if you're applying with a Superpack license, personal information, such as your name address, and date of birth, sub-permittee information if applicable, and a credit or debit card, MDIFW said.

"Fees are based on residency and the number of chances purchased," the website stated.

To see a complete list of entry and permit fees, click here. To learn more about moose permits in Maine, click here.

The moose permit lottery drawing will be held on Saturday, June 10 at Mill Park in Augusta.