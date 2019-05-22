ST. LOUIS — Well before the St. Louis Blues outplayed the San Jose Sharks to win the NHL Western Conference championship, the game was already over for South Portland's Wes McCauley.

McCauley officiated the first eight minutes of Game 6 on Tuesday night until a collision with a fellow referee sent him tumbling awkwardly to the ice. McCauley left the game and did not return with another referee taking his place.

A statement from the NHL said McCauley suffered a lower body injury. His status for the rest of the post-season is uncertain.

McCauley lives in South Portland.