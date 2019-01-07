WASHINGTON — Kennebunk native Garnet Hathaway on Monday signed a four-year, $6 million deal with the Washington Capitals.

It's the right wing's second NHL team and first in the U.S., having spent his first four seasons from 2015-2019 in Calgary. In 180 games with the Flames including playoffs, he scored 40 points, 16 goals and amassed 486 hits.

The Brown University alum spoke on his journey to the NHL in a post-signing interview with the Capitals' media team:

"It was a journey, that's for sure. I was really fortunate enough to get friends and family and coaches and teammates to help me along the way. You see a lot of guys that have unique paths to get there and get to the NHL. I think if you had told me when I was coming out of Brown, I probably would've chuckled and then tried to prove you right. It's a dream come true. It's pretty surreal right now. I've been flooded with a lot of calls and texts from people who helped me. I'm trying to reach out, I still have to do more, but to thank them because I didn't get here alone. I can't say that enough. I'm excited to get down to D.C. and start playing."

TSN's Pierre LeBrun was first to report the deal.

According to the Caps PR team, Hathaway set career highs last season in goals with 11, and points with 19. He also led the team in hits with 200.

Some Bruins fans were hopeful Hathaway would move closer to home.