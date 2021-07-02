Super Bowl 55 underway between Chiefs vs. Bucs

Tom Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title, while Patrick Mahomes goes for the rare back-to-back champion win.

Super Bowl LV is underway between the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs and the hometown Tampa Bay Buccaneers, led by Tom Brady.

After an NFL season that had postponed games and infected players from the coronavirus pandemic, the Super Bowl may have a sense of normalcy with nearly 25,000 people, including 7,500 vaccinated health care workers, in attendance.

Brady is looking to extend his record with a seventh Super Bowl title while Patrick Mahomes goes for the repeat and his second crown when Tampa Bay becomes the first team to play the big game on its home field against Kansas City.

The Brady-Mahomes matchup is the first among players who have won both the NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP awards. It’s the sixth meeting between former regular-season MVPs and the second between former Super Bowl MVPs.

Age is also playing a role in the big game. Brady and Mahomes have the largest age differential among starting quarterbacks in Super Bowl history at 18 years, 45 days. Tampa Bay’s Brady is 43, and KC’s Mahomes is 25.

Brady already holds the title oldest quarterback to start and win a Super Bowl and this year will be the oldest player of any position to play in the big game.

Super Bowl 55 also pits two of the oldest head coaches in the NFL in an age when young offensive-minded coaches are all the rage.

Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is 62. With a win over Tampa Bay, Reid would surpass Vince Lombardi as the oldest coach to win back-to-back Super Bowls.

Lombardi was 54 when his Packers won Super Bowl II over the Oakland Raiders.

Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians is 68. A victory over the Chiefs would make him the oldest to win a Super Bowl.