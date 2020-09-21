Florida decision likely clears Pats owner of solicitation

Florida prosecutors said they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year.

FT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — Editor's Note: The above video aired in August.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will likely not face trial in Florida for allegedly soliciting a prostitute.

Florida prosecutors said Monday they will not appeal a court ruling throwing out video recordings allegedly showing Kraft paying for massage parlor sex acts last year. That makes it likely that misdemeanor charges against Kraft and other customers will be dropped: The recordings are the only known evidence against them.

In August a Florida appeals court ruled that police violated the rights of Krafts and others when they secretly video recorded them paying for massage parlor sex acts, barring the tapes' use at trial and dealing a potentially deadly blow to their prosecution.