NEWS CENTER Maine's STORM CENTER Box filling FREE seats to Maine Mariners games for your organization

PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners are back in action for the 2023-2024 hockey season! Returning for their fifth season in the ECHL, it's a great time to start looking at this season's schedule.

Celebrating with them, the NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box has begun filling FREE seats for the 2023-2024 hockey season. The home games take place at the Cross Insurance Arena in Portland, with the opener game slated for Oct. 21, 2023, against the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 6 p.m.

The STORM CENTER Box seats are available until April 12, 2024. Applications for the program are open to Maine-based high school and youth sports teams, clubs, and organizations. It is also open to 501(c)3 nonprofit organizations.

Apply today and secure your STORM CENTER Box seats.

Applications are sorted on a first-come first-served basis to those who qualify, with 13 premium free tickets per game in the STORM CENTER Box including wheelchair accessibility and free popcorn. Meals, beverages, and parking are not included.

The NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box was established in the Maine Mariners' inaugural season. It is a donation program allowing community members to experience a Mariners game firsthand. Use of the NEWS CENTER Maine STORM CENTER Box is open to new applicants as well.

Click here to apply for your organization today.

Your application will be received by the program administrator. You will be notified of the status of your request within 48 hours. We look forward to seeing you at the games!